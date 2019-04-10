Goshert seeks to be ‘part of the district’s mission’

Pam Goshert, an educator and resident of Reamstown, is running for a four-year term on the Cocalico Area School Board.

Democratic District Leader, Danielle Vigilante-Webb, said Goshert is the only Democratic candidate on the local ballot for the May 21 primary election. Vigilante-Webb said Goshert is endorsed by the Cocalico Democratic District composed of the four municipalities in the school district —Adamstown, Denver, East Cocalico Township, and West Cocalico Township. She’s also endorsed by the county Democratic committee. She has cross-filed for the primary election.

Goshert has a total of 22 years in education and earned a Master’s degree in Teaching and Curriculum from Eastern Mennonite University. Her experience includes being an elementary librarian in the School District of Lancaster and classroom teacher of grades two, four and five in Pequea Valley School District. Currently she serves as the elementary math coordinator for Pequea Valley.

Goshert, an Ephrata High School graduate, said she has fond memories of her late grandmother, June Deibler, talking about how wonderful the Cocalico district was when she attended school. The district was not called Cocalico back then, Goshert said.

“My grandmother would get out her yearbook and tell us stories about when she went to school. It made an impression on me,” said Goshert.

Why is Goshert running? She said, “I feel the need to serve. I’m very pleased with Cocalico School District, where my spouse graduated and two children now attend. I’d like to be a part of the district’s mission to meet each child’s needs.”

Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.