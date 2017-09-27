- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
High school royalty at Cocalico
Seven senior girls at Cocalico High School are smiling a bit more these days after learning that they were chosen for the 2017 Homecoming Court.
The queen will be crowned during half-time at the Friday, Oct. 13, when the Cocalico Eagles take on the Garden Spot High School Spartans. As tradition holds, she will be crowned by Madison Dailey, the 2016 homecoming queen.
The seven contestants are all stellar students who are actively involved in school activities, in academics, sports, and the arts.
Lauren Zemeski of Adamstown is the daughter of Kimberly and Kyle Zemeski.
Her major classes include AP chemistry, AP biology, AP calculus, anatomy, and psychology. Among her activities are choir, Choralaires, girls soccer, student government. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Zemeski also serves as kids’ worship leader at Cocalico Community Church.
She is in the process of enlisting in the U.S. Navy.
Her escort will be Austin Eberly, son of Mr. and Mrs. Darryl Eberly.
Mackenzie Hainley of Denver is the daughter of Joel and Karen Hainley.
Her major classes include AP calculus, AP language and psychology. She is also active in track and field, the Leo Club, and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the National Honor Society. Her hobbies include reading, playing the piano, hiking, and spending time with friends. She is a member of her church youth group, the youth worship team and volunteers in the nursery as well as summer mission trips.
She plans to attend Liberty University and study children’s psychology.
Her escort will be Colin Higinbotham, son of Melissa and Jack Gonzalez.
Paxton June Steffy of Reamstown is the daughter of Susan Summers-Steffy and Terry Steffy.
Her major classes include AP biology, anatomy, AP language and composition, and AP statistics. At school, she is or has been involved with soccer, swimming, track and field, lacrosse, women in business, the Leo Club and student government. She is a member of the National Honor Society.
She is applying to Gwynedd Mercy and Elizabethtown colleges and Chatham University and plans on majoring in occupational therapy.
Her escort will be Hunter Charles Garman, the son of Tammy and Todd Garman.
Evelyn Jean Cable of Denver is the daughter of Chris and Michelle Cable.
Her major classes include AP language and AP statistics. Activities include golf, basketball, and track. She is a member of the National Honor Art Society. She enjoys traveling and finding fun things to do locally and listens to singer Taylor Swift “24/7.” She also loves working with children at her church, Bible school, choir, and participating in community meals.
Cable hopes to attend either Susquehanna University or Gettysburg College and major in sports communications.
Her escort will be Addison Mitchell Styer, son of Mike and Steph Styer.
Allysa Grace Hirneisen of Adamstown is the daughter of John and Donna Hirneisen.
Among her school activities are varsity soccer, captain of the soccer club, yearbook editor, and the Future Business Leaders of America. She enjoys watching the “Grey’s Anatomy” television series.
She plans to attend Alvernia University and major in elementary education. She also hopes to play college soccer.
Her escort will be Devon Fichthorn, the son of Ashley and Trinell Fichthorn.
Alison Emery Grobengieser of Reamstown is the daughter of Andrew and Veronica Grobengieser.
Her high school activities have included soccer where she was the varsity captain, yearbook editor, track, Future Business Leaders of America, and the Leo Club.
She plans on attending West Chester University, but has not yet decided on a major course of study.
Her escort will be Bradley Joseph Heck, son of Todd and Melanie Heck.
Skyra Heckman of Reamstown is the daughter of Travis and Bridget Heckman and Tara Heckman.
Her major classes include AP language, AP calculus, and psychology. Her activities at school include field hockey, Leo Club, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. Active in her church, she is a member of Ablaze Youth Group and participated in the summer mission trip.
She is applying to California (Pa.), West Chester, and Widener universities and plans to major in social work.
Her escort will be Derek Sauder, son of Randy and Lisa Sauder.
