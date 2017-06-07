- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
Hinkley brothers earn Eagle rankings
Benjamin Robert Hinkley and Colin Thomas Hinkley have earned the highest rank in scouting, the Eagle Scout Award.
They are the sons of Bob and Sheila Hinkley of Denver and are veteran members of Troop 61, chartered by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Adamstown. Both began scouting in Cub Pack 61 where they earned the Arrow of Light Award.
Ben and Colin attended the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia in 2013, Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico in 2015, and NOAC (National Order of the Arrow Conference) in Michigan in 2015. They completed NYLT (National Youth Leadership Training) in 2013.
While scouts, they also visited Camp Mack, Camp Bashore, Hawk Mountain Scout Reservation, Ockanickon Scout Reservation, and Sinoquipe Scout Reservation. They were elected to the Order of the Arrow, the Scouting honor society, and served the troop in several leadership positions including senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader, and troop guide. They each earned more than 50 merit badges.
For his Eagle Project, Ben rebuilt the courtyard garden at Owen J. Roberts Middle School. Modeled after the original garden, his project involved design, planting, and mulching.
Colin’s Eagle Project was the refurbishing of the Adamstown sign near the swimming pool. The landscaping was improved, scenic pavers were installed, and a light was added to the sign. A large part of each project was the organization and management of people and resources.
Beyond scouting, their activities include Pennsylvania Classics Soccer Club, Cocalico High School varsity soccer and tennis, high school choralaires and symphonic band, Cocalico musicals, student government (Colin is president and Ben is Treasurer), and National Honor Society.
Ben and Colin are members of the Class of 2017 of Cocalico High School.
Ben will attend Lebanon Valley College and major in physical therapy. Colin will attend the Pennsylvania State University Main Campus and major in biochemistry. He plans to be a dentist.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe Satisfies Every Taste
Do you have a sweet tooth that craves luscious lemon...
-
Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing, Inc.: 30 Years of Reliability
When you need electrical or plumbing services, you want reliability...
-
Full of Grace
In wake of daughter’s struggle, Shober family opens doors to...
-
Three officers honored for life-saving actions
East Cocalico Police Chief Terry Arment reported to supervisors at...
-
East Cocalico supervisors grant UGI 10-year tax abatement
The East Cocalico Township supervisors and UGI officials answered residents’...
-
Hinkley brothers earn Eagle rankings
Benjamin Robert Hinkley and Colin Thomas Hinkley have earned the...
-
West Cocalico supervisor intends to resign by end of June
The West Cocalico Township supervisors have only a short time...
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe Satisfies Every Taste
Do you have a sweet tooth that craves luscious...
-
Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing, Inc.: 30 Years of Reliability
When you need electrical or plumbing services, you want...
-
Full of Grace
In wake of daughter’s struggle, Shober family opens doors...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Darlene Brown says:
-
Keena Alfinito says:
-
Allison harrison says: