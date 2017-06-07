Home   >   Cocalico   >   Hinkley brothers earn Eagle rankings

Benjamin Robert Hinkley and Colin Thomas Hinkley have earned the highest rank in scouting, the Eagle Scout Award.

They are the sons of Bob and Sheila Hinkley of Denver and are veteran members of Troop 61, chartered by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Adamstown. Both began scouting in Cub Pack 61 where they earned the Arrow of Light Award.

Ben and Colin attended the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia in 2013, Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico in 2015, and NOAC (National Order of the Arrow Conference) in Michigan in 2015. They completed NYLT (National Youth Leadership Training) in 2013.

While scouts, they also visited Camp Mack, Camp Bashore, Hawk Mountain Scout Reservation, Ockanickon Scout Reservation, and Sinoquipe Scout Reservation. They were elected to the Order of the Arrow, the Scouting honor society, and served the troop in several leadership positions including senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader, and troop guide. They each earned more than 50 merit badges.

For his Eagle Project, Ben rebuilt the courtyard garden at Owen J. Roberts Middle School. Modeled after the original garden, his project involved design, planting, and mulching.

Colin’s Eagle Project was the refurbishing of the Adamstown sign near the swimming pool. The landscaping was improved, scenic pavers were installed, and a light was added to the sign. A large part of each project was the organization and management of people and resources.

Beyond scouting, their activities include Pennsylvania Classics Soccer Club, Cocalico High School varsity soccer and tennis, high school choralaires and symphonic band, Cocalico musicals, student government (Colin is president and Ben is Treasurer), and National Honor Society.

Ben and Colin are members of the Class of 2017 of Cocalico High School.

Ben will attend Lebanon Valley College and major in physical therapy. Colin will attend the Pennsylvania State University Main Campus and major in biochemistry. He plans to be a dentist.

