Impatience ‘flares’ as West Cocalico considers fireworks ordinance

Reinholds residents are one step closer to getting a noise ordinance that would crack down on fireworks in town — but supervisors want a bit more time to look over the proposed ordinance.

For a couple of years, locals have been coming to municipal meetings, usually around the Fourth of July, to complain about fireworks being set off in the areas around Main Street where houses are packed together.

“We’re having a noise problem,” one town-dweller, Jennifer, told the board. With her long hours at work, her panicked dog, and interruptions of her sleep and quiet time, she’s fed up.

Other residents in attendance confirmed that fireworks, including loud mortars, are set off in the afternoon and evening hours, weeknights and weekends, throughout the summer, not just on the fourth.

“They are 50-60 year olds — they’re not children,” Jennifer said of the offenders, who, she said, are often “fueled by alcohol.”

In anticipation of the comments, and in response to prior ones, supervisors chair James Stoner revealed that the board has a draft ordinance prepared that would limit fireworks to specific hours on holidays in many zoning areas including Reinholds proper.

“There’s only so many things we can do,” Stoner said, explaining township options. “(Those setting off fireworks) don’t care what they are doing and the state says that they can do it.”

He warned residents that adopting a noise ordinance will take time.

The board decided to take up the ordinance near the top of the agenda, and spent time talking about items like the use of “noise creating devices” and whether specific hours should be cited in the law.

In the end, supervisors agreed to take time to go over the details of the draft before voting to advertise the ordinance for possible adoption.

“I think there’s enough protections in there to keep it from being abused,” said supervisors vice chair Leon Eby.

However, supervisor Jeff Sauder asked to be able to further examine the draft.

“I would have liked a little more time,” Sauder said. “I want to think my way through this a little bit more.”

One of the issues in the noise ordinance has to do with treatment of different geographic areas within the township.

As the board deliberated, Lt. Tom Shumaker of the Ephrata Police Department was present to provide advice. The township has long said it understands that an ordinance will only be as good as its enforcement.

Shumaker explained to residents that any charge based on the ordinance requires specific identification of the culprit to a magistrate.

With that in mind, it would be easy to identify someone who is setting off fireworks, or firing a gun, in Reinholds town, but it would be rather difficult on larger rural properties, because of sight lines and other factors.

In describing the theoretical process, Shumaker said the whole thing reveals a greater issue before the board: how to regulate in both urban and rural areas.

“You have urban issues and rural issues,” Shumaker said. “How do you deal with one without penalizing the other?”

Eventually, the board agreed to table the issue, but with the understanding that they are very likely to look over and vote to advertise a draft at their next meeting, which will be held on Aug.1.

