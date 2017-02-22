Intergenerational bingo night set at CHS

Cocalico Community Partnership, in conjunction with CHS SADD/Aevidum Clubs, will be holding a free intergenerational bingo event on Friday, Feb. 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m., in the Cocalico High School cafeteria.

Prizes will be awarded for each game, and the grand prize game will begin at approximately 7:45 p.m. Free drinks, pizza, and snacks will be available. CCP is asking participants to please bring a canned food item to be donated to the community’s Power Packs program.

The Cocalico Community Partnership is a non-profit organization formed in 1992 to provide assistance and/or intervention for persons at risk in the community. The organization sponsors scholarships for Cocalico seniors, educational programming for middle school students, and support groups at Cocalico High School. The group meets monthly at the Cocalico Administration Office.