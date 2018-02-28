Home   >   Cocalico   >   Iron Chef competition heating up

By on February 28, 2018
Pictured (left to right) are Chef Louis Chabot Jr. of Bent Creek Country Club; Chris Donn, co-chairman of the Iron Chef Committee; Chef Dave Shirley of Piper Belle’s BBQ; and Courtney Rittenour, defending 2016 and 2017 Iron Chef Champion or Courtyard Cafe on Main. Photo by Preston Whitcraft

The 12th annual Iron Chef competition is slated for March 4 from 1-5 p.m. at Cocalico High School.

Tickets for adults are $20, youth (k-12) are $10, and children under 5 are free. Call 717-336-1413 for tickets or purchase them at the door.

There are three locals competing for the title of Iron Chef Champion: Courtney Rittenour, reigning 2016 and 2017 champion from Courtyard Cafe on Main; Chef Louis Chabot Jr. of Bent Creek Country Club in Lititz and the first place winner of the People’s Choice; and Chef Dave Shirley, owner of Piper Belle’s BBQ in Harrisburg and second place winner of the People’s Choice.

Rittenour is a self-taught chef. She fondly recalls spending time with her mother and grandmother in the kitchen when she was younger. Now, she gets to exercise her expertise at Courtyard Cafe on Main. She is looking forward to finding out what they are given to work on during the competition, and defending her two year title.

Chabot has never participated in the Iron Chef. He started making food years ago and people loved it. “That’s what drew me into the cooking field,” he said. “That’s why I still love to do it.” He is looking forward to getting to cook in the competition and the spontaneity of the event. One of his co-workers will be assisting him in the competition.

Shirley got his start cooking at Bube’s Brewery in Mount Joy. In 2015, he opened Piper Belle’s BBQ in Harrisburg, named for his daughter. The restaurant launched their own unique bottled BBQ sauces in 2017, and they can be bought at Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill, the Country Store in Mount Joy, and Groff’s meats in Elizabethtown. He is looking forward to the competition itself.

For more information, visit sites.google.com/a/cocalico.net/revised-cef-site/iron-chef.

