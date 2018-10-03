- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
Kalas gives back to community on 60th anniversary
Kalas Manufacturing, Inc. celebrated with perfect weather six decades and three generations of company growth on Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The company, which manufactures wire and cable products used around the world, has two plants in Denver and one in Lancaster. More than 450 people are employed.
Jack Witwer, president and CEO, welcomed about 500 employees, retired employees, key customers and families to the huge tent under which the celebration occurred. Games, a raffle, a D.J. playing classic rock plus Little Dickie Q’s Barbecue were available.
Tours of Plant One in the borough of Denver, where copper fabrication occurs, and Plant Two on Denver Road, where 2.5 million feet of copper is insulated daily were available to all attendees.
Witwer thanked current and retired employees for making the company great.
“Every quarter we celebrate employees who’ve reached five year benchmarks in their career with us. We’re proud of the long tenure of our employees, many reaching 20, 25 and 30 years of service. Customers tell us they do business with us because of our associates. We look at people’s hearts and heads, not just their work making wire and cable,” Witwer said.
For the future, Kalas is committed to a culture of continuous improvement and being good stewards of the environment as they do business. To celebrate their 60th anniversary, the company donated $12,000 to Denver’s Access to Everyone project at Denver Memorial Park. The large community park on Main Street is probably best known as the site attracting up to 40,000 people annually for the Denver Fair.
About Alice Hummer
Latest News
-
Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman Computer...
-
The Stunning Beauty of Autumn Arrives at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The gorgeous colors of fall are arriving at Iron Valley...
-
Great weekend ends 100th Ephrata Fair on a high note
Seemingly rising out of the macadam on Monday night, the...
-
Griddled with memories
Longtime owners of The Pancake Farm to close iconic business...
-
A tough call for parade directors
Randy and Betsy Leinbach had a very tough decision to...
-
Sweigart’s last stand?
This one’s for you, “BIP!” That’s the message posted to...
-
Wawa to close for 30-day renovation
Gas pumps to remain open Wawa officially confirmed Tuesday that...
-
Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman...
-
The Stunning Beauty of Autumn Arrives at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The gorgeous colors of fall are arriving at Iron...
-
Great weekend ends 100th Ephrata Fair on a high note
Seemingly rising out of the macadam on Monday night,...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
Pauline Rekatas says:
-
Karen Stauffer says: