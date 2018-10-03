Home   >   Cocalico   >   Kalas gives back to community on 60th anniversary

By on October 3, 2018
Kalas Wire and Cable, Inc., President and CEO Jack Witwer (left) presents a $12,000 donation for Denver Memorial Park's "Access for Everyone" project to Denver Mayor Rod Redcay (center) and Denver Manager Mike Hession. The Sept. 29 check presentation was part of Kalas's 60th anniversary celebration of doing business. The money will be used to replace badly deteriorated bench seating in the park. Photo by Alice Hummer

Kalas Manufacturing, Inc. celebrated with perfect weather six decades and three generations of company growth on Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The company, which manufactures wire and cable products used around the world, has two plants in Denver and one in Lancaster. More than 450 people are employed.

Jack Witwer, president and CEO, welcomed about 500 employees, retired employees, key customers and families to the huge tent under which the celebration occurred. Games, a raffle, a D.J. playing classic rock plus Little Dickie Q’s Barbecue were available.

Tours of Plant One in the borough of Denver, where copper fabrication occurs, and Plant Two on Denver Road, where 2.5 million feet of copper is insulated daily were available to all attendees.

Witwer thanked current and retired employees for making the company great.

“Every quarter we celebrate employees who’ve reached five year benchmarks in their career with us. We’re proud of the long tenure of our employees, many reaching 20, 25 and 30 years of service. Customers tell us they do business with us because of our associates. We look at people’s hearts and heads, not just their work making wire and cable,” Witwer said.

For the future, Kalas is committed to a culture of continuous improvement and being good stewards of the environment as they do business. To celebrate their 60th anniversary, the company donated $12,000 to Denver’s Access to Everyone project at Denver Memorial Park. The large community park on Main Street is probably best known as the site attracting up to 40,000 people annually for the Denver Fair.

