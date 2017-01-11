Landis Valley Museum seed project talk set for Jan. 17 in Reamstown

Learn how to enjoy the unique flavors of fruits, vegetables, and herbs dating back to 1750 during a free lecture on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m., at the Reamstown Community Center, 23 E. Church St., Reamstown.

Joanne Ranck-Dirks, coordinator of the Heirloom Seed Project at Landis Valley Museum in Lancaster, will explain the organization’s commitment to preserving seeds from the past to sow for future generations. Several hundred varieties of parent plants that originated with the Pennsylvania Germans between 750 and 1940, and which were donated from families in the Lancaster County and surrounding areas, are being saved.

Ranck-Dirks said a band of about 30 volunteers make the project possible. They maintain the gardens at the museum and two green houses, where plants are grown for its annual sale of heirloom varieties during the Herb and Garden Faire in May.

Heirloom seeds will be available for sale during the lecture. Seeds can also be ordered by downloading an order form at www.landisvalleymuseum.org

The lecture is one in a continuing series sponsored by the Reamstown Historical Society and Museum. Parking is in the rear of the Reamstown Community Center. For more information, call 717-364-0865