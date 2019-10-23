Library updates Denver council

At the Denver Borough meeting on Oct. 14, Adamstown Area Library director Carolyn Reiste provided an overview of library services and programs. She reported 77,601 library visitors to date, a ten percent increase over 2018. Program attendance this year saw a 19 percent increase over 2018, with programs needing held in other locations due to large numbers of people desiring to attend.

Reiste thanked Denver Borough for their support of the library. Denver, along with Adamstown, East and West Cocalico townships and Brecknock Township are the areas served by the library.

Ground breaking for the new library at 101 W. Main Street, Adamstown, will be Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. The new facility will have 7,500 square feet. The present facility is 2,590 square feet.

Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.