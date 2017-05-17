Limited tax hike, new hires in planned budget

A preliminary Cocalico School District budget adopted Monday night adds three new special education positions and a new pre-kindergarten class, while limiting a property tax increase to 1.5 percent.

The board voted 9-0 Monday night in favor of the $59.9 million spending plan, which will be finalized next month. The biggest cost increases are for teacher salaries-up a negotiated 3.1 percent next year-and almost $900,000 more for state-required pension contributions.

The three new special education positions will allow the district to serve more of its special needs students at Cocalico schools, a move that officials say should lead to long-term cost savings. Currently, those students are sent to IU13 buildings and the district pays their tuition on a per-student basis.

“If we’re talking about a whole classroom of students that we’d be sending to the IU, it makes sense to offer it in-house,” board president Allen Dissinger said after the meeting.

The district has already hired one of the two full-time teachers it needs to create new emotional support and autistic support classrooms. The board also created a new position for a behavioral consultant.

Students with other, specific needs will still be served by the IU or other special education providers on an as-needed basis.

The budget also includes the additional pre-kindergarten classroom, though Superintendent Ella Musser said that program will only be offered if the district receives additional grant funding to cover its $127,000 cost.

Final word won’t come until the state budget is approved.

“It’s something we’ve been wanting to do a for a while,” Musser said. “It really perpetuates positive growth.”

Families would have to apply for 30 slots, with 15 students in a morning session and 15 in the afternoon. The classroom would be housed at the Cocalico Care Center across the street from Denver Elementary School, and the center would hire a teacher.

The district would work in partnership with the center, passing funding through from the state to cover other operational costs including transportation and food.

The program would be open to 3- and 4-year-olds, with preference given to older children.

The district already runs a similar program at Reamstown Elementary School.

The budget offered little else new in the way of programming, other than continued investment in a technology initiative that supplies every student with a tablet or laptop.

The district plans to use $250,000 in previously committed funds for that effort, as well as $610,000 for other technology and science, technology, engineering and math programs.

The district will dip into its reserve funds for $2.5 million to offset the pension contribution increase, but business manager Sherri Stull said borrowing from savings isn’t an effective long-term strategy.

After passing a budget with no tax increase last year, Stull said board members decided to seek a conservative increase that would bring in about $480,000. That’s enough revenue to pay for about half the increase in retirement expenses.

Musser had previously asked members to consider an increase somewhere between 0 and 2.5 percent.

That equates to an extra $47.43 in taxes on a house with Cocalico’s median assessed value of $139, 500.

“We’re just taking enough to take the edge off,” Stull said Tuesday. “We’re a school district that doesn’t have a lot of commercial properties here. We’re taxing our residents. Our school board is cognizant of that.”

The district’s pension contribution is expected to climb from 32.57 percent, or $4.38 million, in 2017-18 to 36.4 percent, or $5.2 million, by 2021-22.