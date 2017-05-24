Making a splash…rare bird surfaces at Middle Creek

On Sunday, May 21, Denver resident Loretta Gehman spotted three Red-necked Phalaropes, pronounced (fail-a-rope), feeding in the small pond across the road and to the south of the entrance of the Willow Point parking lot along Kleinfeltersville Road. These small robin-sized members of the sandpiper family typically spend the winter months off-shore along both the East and West Coasts.

Red-necked Phalaropes migrate to marshy tundra areas from Alaska to upper Newfoundland during the summer breeding season. They typically dine on insects and small crustaceans.

If you go to Middle Creek in search of these smallish pond male feeders with red necks, expect to see them moving quickly in low water and along muddy areas.

Mallard ducks will dwarf them in size so be patient.

Spotting these species is never a guarantee but certainly will be worth your time and effort. Binoculars are a good choice to view them. Keep your distance and enjoy these visitors now during the migration season.

Photos by Mike Shull.

Mike Shull is a member of the Lancaster County Bird Club.