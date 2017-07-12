Home   >   Cocalico   >   Meeting set about Adamstown Community Days

By on July 12, 2017

The organizer of Adamstown Community Days is inviting the public to an important meeting regarding the future of the event on Wednesday, July 19, in the office at the grove, starting at 7:30 p.m.

“For any of you that would like to see the Community Days continue, here is your chance,” said Joe Dietrich. “This will be just an information meeting that will give you some ideas of how you can potentially get involved and or join the committee. This meeting will go a long way in dictating the future of the Community Days.”

Dietrich asks that those interested in attending contact him in advance at 484-256-0851.

He said that the event needs additional volunteers in order to continue. He said that back in May he noted that the organizing committee was down to seven people, six of whom are retired.

