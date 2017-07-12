- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
Meeting set about Adamstown Community Days
The organizer of Adamstown Community Days is inviting the public to an important meeting regarding the future of the event on Wednesday, July 19, in the office at the grove, starting at 7:30 p.m.
“For any of you that would like to see the Community Days continue, here is your chance,” said Joe Dietrich. “This will be just an information meeting that will give you some ideas of how you can potentially get involved and or join the committee. This meeting will go a long way in dictating the future of the Community Days.”
Dietrich asks that those interested in attending contact him in advance at 484-256-0851.
He said that the event needs additional volunteers in order to continue. He said that back in May he noted that the organizing committee was down to seven people, six of whom are retired.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
VBS planned in Ephrata, W. Cocalico
Discover the invisible wonders of God Ephrata Church of the...
- Posted July 13, 2017
- 0
-
Field of (Past) Dreams
Residents recall good times and great baseball in Schoeneck The...
-
Cocalico Corner: Fielding some (future) dreams of his own
Joey Current. Remember that name. I expect you’ll be hearing...
-
In the weeds… Resident asks Denver officials to address ongoing issue
When it comes to some of the greenery growing...
-
Meeting set about Adamstown Community Days
The organizer of Adamstown Community Days is inviting the public...
-
East Cocalico Township explores diverging diamond traffic pattern
Increasing volumes of traffic within the township borders, especially in...
-
East Cocalico Police Log, July 12, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: POSSESSION: Lauren...
-
VBS planned in Ephrata, W. Cocalico
Discover the invisible wonders of God Ephrata Church of...
- July 13, 2017
- 0
-
Field of (Past) Dreams
Residents recall good times and great baseball in Schoeneck...
- July 12, 2017
- 0
-
Cocalico Corner: Fielding some (future) dreams of his own
Joey Current. Remember that name. I expect you’ll be...
- July 12, 2017
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
Tom Knapp says:
-
Ines Di Lelio says: