A very merry Cocalico Christmas!
Ross Beiler knows how to light up people’s lives — in this case, the lives of his neighbors on Hawthorne Drive in Denver.
Beiler has created a holiday lights wonderland, accompanied by music.
Here are some links Beiler has provided to his home’s holiday lights:
Merry Christmas Baby
Bruce Springsteen; Wizards of Winter
Trans Siberian Orchestra: Silent Night
The Prog World Orchestra
Breath of Angels:
The Neal Morse Band.
There are other songs on the play list as well, he says. Songs and animation start at 7:01 each night. The lights come on at 5:30 p.m., but basically just cycling through some minor changes till the “show” starts.