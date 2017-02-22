Middle school play a ‘Curse’

Cocalico Middle School students present “Curse of the Cobra’s Kiss” Thursday through Saturday, March 2 through 4, beginning at 7 p.m. in the middle school auditorium.

The play will involve the audience as they help solve one of the most hilarious mysteries set in the 1920s. The discovery of King Rottenlux’s tomb has brought together some of the world’s most illustrious folks. Assembled at Professor Tommy Towers’ estate are his wife, his jealous secretary, a shady nephew with feuding girlfriends, a ruthless Hollywood director, two vengeful movie starlets, a mysterious fortune teller, a secretive graduate assistant, and rival reporters. Is it any wonder that an ill fate awaits the wealthy professor?

As additional houseguests continue to disappear, it is up to super-sleuth Jessica Maples, with the help of great detective Hercules Porcchop to uncover the secrets hidden by the weekend visitors. The audience will participate in piecing together the threads of the mystery until everyone ensnares the clever killer. But will the murderer be the same every night?

Featuring a cast of 30 student actors and 20 student technical crew members, the play is a large-scale production. Lead roles include Lilly Boronow as Jessica Maples, Seth Pittsburg as Hercules Porcchop, Braden Lettorale as Peter Wittingstump, Jilian Musser as Ivy Towers, Cameron Nye as Professor Tommy Towers, Juliana Martin as Claire Partridge, Aiden Wentz as Max Deblohardt, Cutler Snyder as Lyle Stark, Alexis Miller as Alexandra Periwinkle, Haley Wittenberg as Nellie Fry, and Sarah Leighton as Tarantella.

The show is being directed by John Walton with the assistance of CMS faculty members and parents including Amber Swiatocha, Brad Kafferlin, Steve Binkley, and Douglas Kulp.

Tickets for “Curse of the Cobra’s Kiss” as $5 per person and seating is reserved. Tickets can be purchased by calling CMH at 717-336-1471 during regular school hours and asking for Kulp or can be purchased at the door on the show nights based on availability.