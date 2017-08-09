- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Military veteran from Denver dies after crashing during benefit motorcycle ride in Schuylkill County
A Lancaster County man died after a crash during a benefit motorcycle ride Sunday in Schuylkill County.
Harry T. Heckathorn, 49, of Denver, died of his injuries Tuesday at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, according to his obituary.
A GoFundMe page established to help with medical expenses indicated that Heckathorn suffered head trauma, as well as broken ribs, a broken arm, broken leg and broken neck in the crash on Route 54 just north of Natalie.
Heckathorn reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail during a poker run benefiting the Sacramento Community Fire Company. Police said his helmet came off when he impacted the guardrail.
Officials said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to media reports. Police said other riders noticed the front wheel on Heckathorn’s bike was wobbling prior to the accident.
According to his obituary, Heckathorn served in the U.S. Army and Pennsylvania Army National Guard before retiring from the military in 2016 with the rank of Master Sergeant.
A funeral service will be held Monday at John P. Feeney Funeral Home in Reading.
Double D Grubbery at Foxchase Is Double Delicious
Have a craving for smoked brisket with tangy BBQ sauce?...
Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing Offers 30 Years of Reliability You Can Trust
For more than 30 years, Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing, Inc....
What’s On Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly...
More than a ‘den of serpents’…
West Cocalico supervisors talk Web site modernization Visit the West...
East Cocalico supervisors receive second tax abatement request
New Holland Transport owner Josh Hollinger asked supervisors at their...
Military veteran from Denver dies after crashing during benefit motorcycle ride in Schuylkill County
A Lancaster County man died after a crash during...
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
