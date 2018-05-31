Home   >   Cocalico   >   Morphy holds signage auction

By on May 31, 2018

In a world of digitized advertising, it is nostalgic to know that some people still appreciate antique, vintage signage from well-known companies, some still in existance, some not.

To the delight of history buffs, Morphy Auctions invited the community to explore their exclusive advertising collection auction on May 15.

Fresh to the market items and rare advertising relics from companies such as Coca-Cola, Schlitz Beer, Dixie Flip, and Anheuser-Busch were up for bid.

Some of the big sellers included: an Anheuser-Busch turn of the century cardboard sign sold for $3000; an early Baird Coca-Cola wooden clock that sold for $7500, and a Havana cigar cutter/lighter sold for $1800.

Of the Coca-Cola clock, Morphy advertising expert, Chris Hall, said it is “…scarce and unusual. That’s the most one has sold for in a while.”

