Mutts and motors, Oct. 12
Trackside Room event venue proudly presents the Mutts and Motors Car, Truck, and Bike Show, on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event is located at 21 Stevens Road, Stevens, and in addition to music, food, and activities, there will also be adoptable dogs. The entry fee for cars and trucks is $15 and $10 for bikes.
All proceeds will benefit Lancaster SPCA.
Trackside will also be collecting donations for SPCA. Consider bringing dog treats, cleaning supplies, blankets, towels or bedding.
For more information, email tracksideroom@gmail.com of call 717-33-4265.
