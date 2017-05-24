Native son to be featured at Denver Memorial Day celebration

There are activities of interest for all ages as Denver Borough celebrates the national Memorial Day holiday.

A parade steps off at 9 a.m. from the Denver Volunteer Fire Company, 425 Locust St. When it reaches the Denver Memorial Park there is a remembrance ceremony and guest speaker.

Denver native Lt. Commander Daniel J. McQuate is the honored guest speaker at Denver Memorial Park this year. The Cocalico High School graduated has served in the United States Coast Guard for nearly 18 years.

McQuate is a 1999 graduate from the Coast Guard Recruit Basic Training facility in Cape May, N.J. In 2005, he completed Coast Guard Officer Candidate School in New London, Conn.

Chief of the Facility Compliance Safety Branch, McQuate is responsible for development of doctrine, policy and procedures used by more than 400 facility inspectors nationwide at some 3,750 waterfront facilities.

The parade, led by the rifle squad of the Reinholds VFW Honor Guard, pauses along the side of the North Fourth Street cemetery for a short tribute to veterans. A hymn, dedicated to the veterans buried there is played. A representative from Denver Woman’s Club places a floral tribute on the grave of a veteran representing all veterans buried in our cemeteries.

The Centerport Band provides music for the marching parade.

Representatives from the Venture Crew and Cub Scouts place white crosses at Denver Memorial Park for veterans who gave their lives in service to our country.

Any community group is welcome to step in line and join the parade by reporting to the Denver Volunteer Fire Company prior to 9 a.m.