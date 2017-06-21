- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
New annual budget has slight tax hike
School property taxes will climb 1.5 percent in Cocalico next year, under a budget given final approval Monday night.
The Cocalico School Board voted 8-0 with member Randall Renninger absent to pass a $59.9-million budget that is unchanged from the preliminary version advertised in May.
The budget funds several new special education positions and expands the district’s pre-school program through grant funding. But it depends largely on a fund balance to close a $6.7-million revenue shortfall.
Business manager Sherri Stull said the tax increase is expected to bring in about $487,000 in new income. The shortfall will be made up in part from assigned funds that will cover increases in pension costs ($2.5 million) and new investments in technology ($860,000).
The district is also expected to have a $4.8-million cushion when this year’s budget closes in July. That money that will carry over into 2017-18.
But next year’s budget is tighter, with just $1.4 million expected to remain in the district’s coffers. So the board also voted Monday to commit any additional 2017-18 cash identified through an annual audit to next year’s general fund.
The district could have hiked taxes as much as 2.5 percent under the state’s tax cap limit. The 1.5-percent increase follows a flat tax level for 2017-18.
Next year, taxpayers will owe $2.316 per $1,000 of a home’s assessed value. Homeowners with Cocalico’s median assessed value of $139,500 will see an increase of $47.43 in their 2017-18 bill.
Superintendent Dr. Ella Musser said the district could be proud of its final budget and its support for programs and initiatives that serve students, “even with certain reductions and cost cutting.”
About Kim Marselas
Latest News
-
Fiorentino’s Is Refreshing, Fun and Al Fresco
It’s summer and that means it’s time to take off...
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and...
-
Ephrata Area School District OKs 2.5 percent tax hike with a 5-4 vote
Ephrata Area School District residents will see their school property...
-
Has beans? Small batch coffee roasters and gourmet coffee shops grow in popularity
We are a nation obsessed with coffee! Nearly 50 percent...
-
Historic Brossman home going to auction
The former home of Anne Sweigart Brossman at 207 E....
-
Tree-mendous project at Akron’s Colonial Park
When the Akron portion of the rail trail was being...
-
Water challenges top Akron council agenda
The Akron Borough Council voted at its June 12 council...
-
Fiorentino’s Is Refreshing, Fun and Al Fresco
It’s summer and that means it’s time to take...
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D.,...
-
Ephrata Area School District OKs 2.5 percent tax hike with a 5-4 vote
Ephrata Area School District residents will see their school...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Darlene Brown says:
-
Keena Alfinito says:
-
Allison harrison says: