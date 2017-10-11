Home   >   Cocalico   >   New E. Cocalico hotel planned

New E. Cocalico hotel planned

By on October 11, 2017

Tru by Hilton hotel received several waiver/modifications as well as conditional approval by East Cocalico supervisors at their Thursday, Oct. 5 meeting.

The hotel’s address will be 2069 North Reamstown Road. It will front on North Reamstown Road, Colonel Howard Boulevard and a limited portion of Route 272.

The 2.5 acre property is occupied by the 25 room Red Carpet Inn, reported Brent Lied, land planning engineer. The Red Carpet Inn will be demolished.

“Tru hopes to break ground in about one month,” said township manager, Scott Lied, when asked about the new hotel prior to the meeting. “The hotel will have 84 rooms and six full-time employees at any given time.”

No date for completion or opening the 10,305 square foot, four story hotel was given by the project manager, David W. Bitner, or designer, Shakher Patel, both from RGS Associates in Lancaster. Bitner indicated the probable cost is between seven and eight million. He said the hotel will serve breakfast.

Russell explained Tru, Hilton’s newest line of hotels, is designed to appeal to millennials. This younger age demographic values large, common areas and technological capabilities throughout the hotel.

This Tru by Hilton project will be the third in the region. The nearest operating Tru by Hilton hotel is on Route 30 East in East Lampeter Township.

That 112-room Tru by Hilton is aimed at travelers in their 20s and 30s and others who share what the company calls a “millennial mindset.”

The colorful hotel just west of Mill Creek Square at 2310 Lincoln Highway E. was developed and will be managed by York-based Springwood Hospitality.

The new hotel cost $7.2 million to build, according East Lampeter Township building permit information.

The site for the hotel was previously occupied by the Passport Inn and its predecessor, the Congress Inn. The building was torn down.

Hilton Worldwide introduced the Tru brand in January 2016, pitching it as filling a void in the midscale category.

In addition to price, Tru is marketed with colorful rooms and amenities meant to appeal to travelers with “a youthful energy, a zest for life and a desire for human connection.”

The lobby is called “The Hive,” and the front desk has been christened the “Command Center.” In addition, there’s a “Play Zone” with table games and tiered seating around a television, meant to mimic a stadium.

