- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
New E. Cocalico hotel planned
Tru by Hilton hotel received several waiver/modifications as well as conditional approval by East Cocalico supervisors at their Thursday, Oct. 5 meeting.
The hotel’s address will be 2069 North Reamstown Road. It will front on North Reamstown Road, Colonel Howard Boulevard and a limited portion of Route 272.
The 2.5 acre property is occupied by the 25 room Red Carpet Inn, reported Brent Lied, land planning engineer. The Red Carpet Inn will be demolished.
“Tru hopes to break ground in about one month,” said township manager, Scott Lied, when asked about the new hotel prior to the meeting. “The hotel will have 84 rooms and six full-time employees at any given time.”
No date for completion or opening the 10,305 square foot, four story hotel was given by the project manager, David W. Bitner, or designer, Shakher Patel, both from RGS Associates in Lancaster. Bitner indicated the probable cost is between seven and eight million. He said the hotel will serve breakfast.
Russell explained Tru, Hilton’s newest line of hotels, is designed to appeal to millennials. This younger age demographic values large, common areas and technological capabilities throughout the hotel.
This Tru by Hilton project will be the third in the region. The nearest operating Tru by Hilton hotel is on Route 30 East in East Lampeter Township.
That 112-room Tru by Hilton is aimed at travelers in their 20s and 30s and others who share what the company calls a “millennial mindset.”
The colorful hotel just west of Mill Creek Square at 2310 Lincoln Highway E. was developed and will be managed by York-based Springwood Hospitality.
The new hotel cost $7.2 million to build, according East Lampeter Township building permit information.
The site for the hotel was previously occupied by the Passport Inn and its predecessor, the Congress Inn. The building was torn down.
Hilton Worldwide introduced the Tru brand in January 2016, pitching it as filling a void in the midscale category.
In addition to price, Tru is marketed with colorful rooms and amenities meant to appeal to travelers with “a youthful energy, a zest for life and a desire for human connection.”
The lobby is called “The Hive,” and the front desk has been christened the “Command Center.” In addition, there’s a “Play Zone” with table games and tiered seating around a television, meant to mimic a stadium.
About Alice Hummer
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman Computer...
-
Tis the Season for Fall Specials at The Hill
There’s always something happening at The Hill, whether it’s a...
-
Homecoming hopefuls
Who will be Ephrata’s Homecoming Queen 2017? One of these...
-
Survivor: Chamber’s featured speaker shares day of horror in Boston
All 110 chairs were turned toward the stage as Boston...
-
Ephrata’s own Gen. Hobbins featured guest at Historical Society anniversary celebration
Retired U.S. Air Force Gen. William Thomas Hobbins greeted a...
-
Section Champs! Ephrata girls clinch title with win over Manheim Central
The Manheim Central girls’ soccer team needed a win Saturday...
-
East Cocalico examines pension options
Supervisors at their Oct. 5 meeting discussed pension plan findings...
-
Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman...
-
Tis the Season for Fall Specials at The Hill
There’s always something happening at The Hill, whether it’s...
-
Homecoming hopefuls
Who will be Ephrata’s Homecoming Queen 2017? One of...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
scott fickes says:
-
Britt Weaver says: