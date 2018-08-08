New face on Denver Borough staff

Starting the end of August, Denver Borough welcomes Michael E. Gable as its part-time housing and code inspector. He was hired at Denver Council’s July 30 meeting.

Better known as Mike, Gable is not a new face to the community. A graduate of Cocalico High School and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Gable has lived in the area his entire life. He has always worked in construction.

“Gable will allow us to be pro-active in support of our quality of life ordinance,” said Mike Hession, Denver Borough manager. “Right now, since we have no one in this role, we are reactive, and go out to check on something only when there’s a complaint.”

While no one will go out looking for issues to address, Gable is familiar with the area and will be able to work with homeowners to address issues before they get to be too hard to fix easily.

Denver inspects rental properties when there is a change in tenants. Gable will be in charge of this. Formerly, Denver resident Bob Getz performed this service for many years.

In charge of code enforcement, Gable will respond to code violations with site inspections, reporting of findings, and other steps (information letter, warning, citation and possibly a court appearance) when needed.

Gable can advise property owners about code requirements and enforcement procedures. He will secure and work with contractors to perform abatement work as directed by the borough manager.

Dumpster request approvals will be made by Gable as well as recommendations for solicitation permits.

“I look forward to serving the Denver community in this new role,” said Gable.

Alice Hummer is a correspondent for the Ephrata Review.