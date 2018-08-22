- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
New Holland Transport relocates to Denver
New Holland Transport (NHT), a Weaver-family business and a fixture in the movement of eggs and produce to Eastern markets, has moved its operation from North Shirk Road in New Holland to a 90,000 square foot facility in Denver, close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The company — originally named New Holland Egg Transport — has moved millions of Nature’s Yoke eggs for decades from the Westfield Egg production facility, also a Weaver company, to New York City and into southern New England.
The new building includes 45,000 square feet of cold and frozen storage space as well as a truck repair facility and offices. The site also has a free-standing 18,000 square foot building to park the company’s 17 tractor-trailers and seven straight trucks.
The one-story structure, designed by Hoover Building Specialists, Honey Brook, is surrounded by the Lancaster Interchange of the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange. It opened August 4.
NHT has always specialized in moving fresh eggs to markets in the Northeast. The company will now expand its operation to include storage of frozen as well as fresh foods from the area and out-of-state producers and serve as a way station before re-shipping to end users and wholesale markets.
“The new facility will allow us to house product from a variety of producers including meat, ice cream, frozen vegetables, French fries and the like,” explains Denver’s Ken Martin, the company’s sales and warehouse manager. “We also will offer blast freezing for producers who need it before storing.”
The company’s family focus has always been to get its drivers home sleeping in their own beds every night. “Very few of our deliveries require drivers to stay overnight and no one is complaining,” says Ephrata’s Tim Eshbach, NHT’s dispatch manager.
The family-owned operation prides itself on its Christian values (making a difference in the lives of people every day) and the way it treats its employers, customers and business partners. Many of its 43 staff, more than 20 of whom are drivers, have been with the company for years. One driver who has talked about retirement for years has been with NHT close to four decades. “He’ll leave when he’s ready,” says George Weaver III.
NHT operates with a team management group —all hands-on — under the direction of general manager Josh Hollinger. The company was a spin-off of Westfield Egg which, from its 1962 founding until 1985, handled its own egg deliveries. That year George Weaver III bought the company from his father (George II) and with wife Rose (president), took over the business operating from 10,000 feet of office and bay space on the Westfield Egg processing site in New Holland.
George III still holds a CDL license harking back to the early days when he both picked up and delivered eggs for his father. The company changed its name to New Holland Transport in 2000 to better reflect its mission of supporting area farmers and food producers getting product to markets while handling the Nature’s Yoke egg deliveries.
GM and a part owner Hollinger explains that about four years ago the management team realized that the New Holland facility did not allow for any business expansion and they felt cold storage was a growth opportunity.
“It was time to move from just delivering perishables to both food storage and delivery,” he says.
The company purchased a 9.5 acre site (340 S. Muddy Creek Rd.) in 2015 and began planning for the modern cold storage facility. Building construction began in August 2017 and took a year to complete explains Controller Ken Kocot.
Currently, New Holland Transport’s fleet of 24 trucks moves Nature’s Yoke brand eggs — along with other food products — east into New York City and into New England as far as northwest Massachusetts, Boston and Southern New Hampshire.
Daily, five to six, and sometimes upwards of 10 NHT trucks, deliver tens of thousands of eggs into metropolitan New York to produce facilities, supermarket warehouses and to individual outlets from both trailer and straight trucks.
Like most freight companies, NHT backhauls produce and meat from New York and New Jersey producers (through long standing relationships) to warehouses in and around Lancaster County. NHT measures its success, like similar companies, on revenue per mile.
The company is considered a small LTL (less than a truckload delivery) company by industry standards and is happy with its niche market.
New Holland Transport and its employees celebrated the move with an all-hands operation on August 4th that saw a parade of company trucks moving the operation to the Denver site followed by a time of reflection, a prayer of dedication to God and lunch for employees and their families hosted by management team.
Art Petrosemolo is a freelance feature writer and photographer who recently retired to this area from New Jersey. He welcomes reader feedback at artpetrosemolo@comcast.net.
About Art Petrosemolo
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Ephrata school bells ring Monday
Get those book bags packed! Ephrata Area School District will...
-
Candlelight vigil to honor International Overdose Awareness Day
Six-week-old Brayden Zilling will one day learn about his late...
-
Forget me not
Wildflower Pond development to receive recognition An invisible neighborhood “should”...
-
East Cocalico supervisors approve police promotions
East Cocalico Police Chief Darrick Keppley proposed four police officer...
-
Celebrating 100 years of the Ephrata Fair
Mark your calendars for the Ephrata Fair this year. It...
-
New Holland Transport relocates to Denver
New Holland Transport (NHT), a Weaver-family business and a fixture...
-
Cocalico District appoints safety coordinator
One of the last items to be approved at the...
-
Ephrata school bells ring Monday
Get those book bags packed! Ephrata Area School District...
-
Candlelight vigil to honor International Overdose Awareness Day
Six-week-old Brayden Zilling will one day learn about his...
-
Forget me not
Wildflower Pond development to receive recognition An invisible neighborhood...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
Sherry Daye Stewart says:
-
Susan E Rollman says: