New pastor welcomed at St. Paul’s E.C. Church
Matt Hill preached his first sermon as the new pastor of St. Paul’s Evangelical Congregational Church on July 1. The church, located at 46 E. Church St., in Reamstown is small in number, with membership just over 200, but they have welcomed Hill and his family with open arms.
Hill, his wife Emily, and their three children, Addison, Aaron, and Aubree, live in Berks County. Hill completed his undergrad studies at Penn State in 2004, graduating with a bachelor’s in secondary education.
However, in the summer after his junior year, he said, “I felt the Lord calling me into ministry.” So, while teaching sixth grade history at Milton Hershey School, Hill entered into seminary at Evangelical Seminary in Myerstown.
He received his Master of Divinity in 2013.
Since then, Hill has served as a youth pastor and has been involved in missional ministries focused on planting churches in local communities. These churches — house and dinner churches — encourage local bodies of believers to gather together in their communities for fellowship and devotions.
Hill is also involved with a motorcycle ministry and he is passionate about seeing local churches engaging with their friends and neighbors.
According to Hill, becoming the lead pastor of St. Paul’s has been a good and exciting challenge.
“It’s thrilling and scary,” he said. “It helps me build continued faith in Christ and rely on His strength and wisdom.”
One of Hill’s favorite aspects of St. Paul’s is how loving and welcoming the congregation is. “They’re excited to have people here,” he said. “There’s a spirit of joy.”
His desire is to see the congregation take truth into the streets of the community and grow the Kingdom of God through relationships. “We have to realize that all of life is worship,” said Hill. “God wants us to use our interactions and relationships to testify to His goodness.”
The church invites the community to join them on Nov. 3 to celebrate a fall festival. There will be pumpkin painting, free food, and hayrides.
On Sundays, the traditional service is at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and a contemporary worship service begins at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
“It’s a family atmosphere,” said Hill. “We all just want to build God’s kingdom.”
For more information, visit stpaulsreamstown.com or find them on Facebook at St. Paul’s Reamstown.
