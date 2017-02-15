New traffic pattern on Denver Road starts Monday

There’ll be a new route in town — at least for a while.

Denver Borough Council Vice President Chris Flory told citizens that beginning Monday, Feb. 20, work begins on replacing the Denver Road Bridge. Project completion is anticipated around late November.

Flory offered the reminder when he conducted the Monday, Feb. 13, council meeting in the absence of President Blake Daub. One lane going east from Denver toward Route 272 will be open at all times. Motorists won’t be able to go west from Route 272 onto Denver Road.

Also on the meeting agenda was a concern about whether the borough would be able to continue to host the Ronald McDonald House glossy paper recycling container, located on the Denver Fire Company lot.

“The first year, 2015, went well,” said Borough Manager Mike Hession. “We got credit from the state for the weight of what we recycled and Ronald McDonald House in Hershey benefited from our effort.”

But things seem to have changed.

“We received a phone call from Ronald McDonald House saying that when the dumpster contains items other than glossy paper, it costs Ronald McDonald House money to dispose of them. If the issue continues, Ronald McDonald House could consider removing the dumpster.”

In 2016, when the dumpster was taken from the site, contamination was so great with newspaper, cardboard, clothes, and other materials, the entire dumpster had to be dumped and there was no credit for magazine recyclables.

“The Denver Fire Company has a container for clothing donations on the same property so I’m not sure why some people didn’t use it,” said Hession.

Council agreed to get prices for magnetic signs for the Ronald McDonald dumpster reminding people about items not permitted in it. In large letters, it’s already posted for glossy paper only.

In other business:

* Councilman John Palm urged residents to volunteer at the Memorial Day Ceremony set for May 29.

“It’s really a short amount of time, and we could use a few more volunteers,” he said. Interested residents should either contact Palm directly or call the borough office and leave their names and phone numbers for him.

* Hession recapped the snow emergency declaration beginning the night of Feb. 8 and continuing on Feb. 9. East Cocalico Police Department issued 25 parking tickets for vehicles not moved from the snow emergency route. Telephone and email messages were sent to all people living on a snow emergency street who are registered in the borough’s Swiftreach 911 system. Hession urged anyone who has not registered to do so.

* Council approved the purchase of two large “Welcome to Denver” aluminum signs. Financing includes $1,234.34 from the former Historical Society CD; $1,211.80 from the general fund and $800 from Denver Lions Club. These are the first two replacement signs for the sign restoration project.

* Junior Councilperson Katie Carrasco reported that the Cocalico High School bowling team, boys swimming team, and the wrestling team each won section championships.