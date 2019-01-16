New Year brings opportunity for downtown Denver business
Denver Council discussed the importance of maintaining the downtown business district for retail space in light of the Feb. 22 closing of the Denver Branch of Fulton Bank.
At council’s Jan. 14 meeting, it appeared that one consistent roadblock to a robust downtown could be alleviated thanks to Fulton Bank.
Fulton Bank consists of two land parcels. The parcel facing Main Street contains the bank building. The land parcel at the rear of the bank is a parking lot.
Mike Hession, borough manager, reported that he and Mayor Rod Redcay met with Fulton Bank officials, Travis Good and Don DeHart. Fulton is open to donating the rear land parcel to Denver Borough.
“That would be great; it would help a lot with parking spaces,” said councilman Jason South.
Fulton Bank houses the Fulton Mortgage group on the second floor. If possible, they’d like to keep that office space.
Council decided to be proactive in considering the best way to utilize the empty bank building. They asked Hession to set up meetings with the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority and/or the Economic Development Company of Lancaster to see what options might exist to obtain the property at a good price and use it to entice additional development on Main Street.
Council indicated that they are interested in securing the best asset that they can to bring to this downtown location.
In other business:
• Council appointed Stephen Bonner and William McQuate each to a four year term on the Denver Planning Commission. Their terms expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
• Council appointed Lou Casanova and Michael Styer each to a three year term on the Recreation Board. Their terms expire Dec. 31, 2021.
• A resolution was adopted appointing Michael Gensemer to fill the balance of Adam Webber’s three year term on the Zoning Hearing Board, which expires Dec. 31, 2020.
• A resolution was adopted appointing Adam Webber as an alternate member of the Zoning Hearing Board. His term expires Dec. 31, 2020.
• Council continued their support for the popular, well-used Denver Skate Park. Zachary Painter explained the Phase 3 project which was proposed by Matthew Arment in Nov. 2018. The $7,722 project includes a redesigned mid-section, and devoting a portion of the skate park to ledge and embankment terrain. The Recreation Board pledged $1,472 from their 2019 budget and council agreed to funding approximately $6,000.
• Construction on the North 3rd Street bridge project will begin Monday, Jan. 21. The bridge will be closed to traffic and detour signs will be clearly marked.
Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
About Alice Hummer
