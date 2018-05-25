- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
No concerns with Denver’s 2017 audit
Tracey Rash, a certified public accountant from Maher Duessel, declared a clean fiscal bill of health to Denver Council at their Monday, May 21 meeting.
Summarizing Denver Borough’s 2017 audit she said, “For your small size office, there is fantastic internal control.”
Audit overview highlights included the fact that Denver’s real estate tax revenue went up, earned income tax revenue was up and the borough made its first street light payment of $46,000 to PPL. Denver has started work on its street light privatization program after several years of negotiations with PPL to formulate an agreement for the buy-back plan.
Denver initiated no new accounting policies during 2017, and Rash said there were no difficulties in doing the audit. She complemented the borough treasurer, Barbara Artz, and manager Mike Hession.
“There is nothing of which to be concerned,” Rash concluded.
Moving on to other agenda business, council approved payment of $124,630 to PPL so the borough can start mounting the new LED streetlights on the poles.
“Rain has held up work progress somewhat. Work we thought would finish at the end of May will now go into the first week of June,” said Hession.
In other business, council:
- Approved sending a letter of support for West Cocalico’s Mariner II Grant Application. The grant money would be used to remove 50 years of sediment from Blue Lake. The lake acts as a retention pond, slowing down water and allowing the sediment to be dropped in the lake, which prevents it from going farther downstream. After 50 years, it is nearly full and not functioning efficiently. Denver residents will reap potential benefits. Less sediment traveling downstream would result in lower water treatment costs for residents.
- Sergeant Chris Progin gave the East Cocalico Police report. In April, Denver had 215 calls for service. Progin asked residents to save the date of August 7 from 6-9 p.m. for National Night Out at Reamstown Park. The annual event draws about 1,000 people.
- Councilman Todd Stewart reminded everyone of Denver’s Memorial Day Parade. It steps off at 9 a.m. from the Denver Volunteer Fire Company at N. 4th and Locust Streets. After a brief stop at the N. 4th Street cemetery to place a wreath, the parade continues to Denver Memorial Park. The speaker is former Army Sergeant Richard Kachel, who served in Vietnam from December 1966 through November 1967. He received several medals and citations, including two Presidential Unit citations.
- Resident Mike Cohick reported he met with Cocalico School Superintendent, Dr. Ella Musser, regarding a school resource officer. Cohick said Cocalico is the only district in the county and possibly the region to not have a full-time school resource officer. Musser said the district is carefully monitoring the school safety situation and waiting to see what funding the new state budget allocates for school safety. Cohick is a long-time advocate for hiring a school resource officer. He said he agreed with the district’s plan.
