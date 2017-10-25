- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
No projected tax hike in W. Cocalico
The West Cocalico Board of Supervisors expect no tax hike in next year’s budget.
The board inspected a preliminary 2018 budget of just over $2.6 million at its regular monthly meeting Oct. 17.
Board members and administrators confirmed there would be no tax increase in the new budget.
Township manager Carolyn Hildebrand said the budget incorporates increases for snow removal as discussed in a previous budget workshop.
“Everything is pretty much staying the same,” Stoner said. “We really didn’t sacrifice anything.”
Supervisors voted to approve the advertisement of the budget.
In other discussions at the meeting, Roadmaster Tom Showalter noted how maintaining a public works vehicle fleet is a never-ending job in West Cocalico.
He explained some of the issues crews have encountered recently.
Showalter told supervisors about one department vehicle, a 2015 Freightliner truck, that is having some issues.
“We’re hearing a noise from time to time,” Showalter said, explaining that crews are trying to pin down the problem by driving the truck.
“By the time you realize it’s doing it, it goes back to normal,” Showalter said. “You don’t feel anything – it doesn’t disrupt the driving.”
He speculated the problem could involve a transmitter or torque converter. Mechanics, he said, could not isolate the issue.
Other issues mentioned included replacing breaks on multiple township vehicles.
Board chairman James J. Stoner Later, moved on to discuss whether to purchase a Caterpillar Wheel Loader for $187,163 along with a mowing attachment for $68,550.
“We’re doing very well in our budget,” Stoner said. “It’s not a detriment to the budget. We’re not taking money out of the general fund.”
He talked about the positives of moving early on the deal, and being able to tackle other projects.
“There are some offsetting conveniences to doing this,” Stoner said. “I think the opportunity is here and now to do it. The sooner we do it, the sooner we can utilize this piece of equipment during the winter months — the wheels get started in motion.”
Stoner noted that in procurement, the township is competing with other municipalities, as well as large companies in the area.
“From my perspective, the time to buy new equipment is when you have the money to do it,” said vice chair Leon Eby. “It just makes sense to me to go ahead and do it.”
Eby asked about ride control, which he said makes a difference in vehicle operation.
The board unanimously approved the purchase, which will be spread over two budget years.
At the start of the meeting, Stoner announced that the board held an executive session prior to the public meeting to discuss legal issues.
About Justin Stoltzfus
Latest News
-
It’s Halloween at the Penguin Hotel
All decorated for fall, the Penguin Hotel is the fun...
-
Getting ‘pumped’ for Halloween
Pumpkins used to be just orange and came in two...
-
‘Neighborly’ rivalry
Bring non-perishables to Friday’s Ephrata-Cocalico game to benefit EASS A...
-
Class of ‘62 celebrates
They were the first to graduate from new high school...
-
2018 veterans banners sold out quickly at market
On Saturday night, banners honoring 73 of Ephrata’s hometown veterans...
- Showcase of Homes, October 25, 2017
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and...
-
It’s Halloween at the Penguin Hotel
All decorated for fall, the Penguin Hotel is the...
-
Getting ‘pumped’ for Halloween
Pumpkins used to be just orange and came in...
-
‘Neighborly’ rivalry
Bring non-perishables to Friday’s Ephrata-Cocalico game to benefit EASS...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
dave weaver says:
-
maribeth petery says: