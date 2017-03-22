- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
Officials say it’s time for new textbooks at Cocalico
Cocalico School District will likely spend about $155,000 next year replacing and adding new textbooks.
District officials presented their plans to adopt a new textbook series for elementary social studies, geometry and pre-calculus at a school board meeting Monday night.
The Houghton Mifflin Harcourt social studies books for students in grades one through five would be most expensive at a cost of $114,765. But books at use in some of the district’s three elementary schools are 23 years old, according to Denver Elementary School Principal Angela Marley.
“We are very excited to get the new books and the materials to go with them,” Marley said, noting the books’ “meaty” lessons and the ability to connect them to the district’s reading and writing curriculum.
If the purchase is approved by the district next month, Marley will lead a pilot of the new series next school year, followed by a district-wide roll out in 2018-19.
The geometry and pre-calculus books are being replaced at a cost of about $33,000. Existing texts in those classes are also 10 to 15 years old, according to Cocalico High School’s Kim Butz.
The next texts are part of the Big Ideas line, which was adopted for algebra classes last year.
District officials review textbooks needs on a five-year cycle, but most books are not replaced during the first review.
The other new books and online-only materials are needed for two new classes being offered at the high school staring in 2017-18. They are Advanced Placement economics and Advanced Placement computer science.
The books will be on display in the board room until the April 24 meeting, when purchases are expected to be approved.
In other news, the district is moving forward with plans to replace the playground at Denver Elementary School. The board approved three bids totaling $110,874 for new climbing and spinning equipment, a rubberized playing surface and demolition and installation services.
Some parts of the playground had already been removed because they were becoming dangerous for students, according to Business Manager Sherri Stull.
“We had been cited by a risk management audit a couple of years ago,” she told the board. “When we had that risk management audit again this year, they were very happy to hear we are doing this.”
The board also approved four new job descriptions, including two for new hires. Superintendent Dr. Ella Musser said a behavioral consultant will help run an emotional support program at Reamstown Elementary School, while a career counseling and enrichment specialist with design gifted opportunities and career planning help district-wide.
