Patience dims over Denver light project (but future is bright)

Resident Mike Cohick commented that he’d like to form a citizens committee to recoup extra costs and time the borough incurred due to difficulties in dealing with PPL during the streetlight buy back project. The project, originally expected to take a little over two years, is nearing the five year mark. The project’s contract was signed Dec. 30, 2013.

Borough savings could be up to $50,000 annually, as calculated by Suburban Lighting consultants. However, Denver hasn’t been able to realize any savings due to PPL delays in the sale and current transition phase.

Mike Hession, borough manager, said the borough has yet to receive an accurate bill for the streetlight sale, although it was agreed upon. PPL has over-billed the borough.

The total project cost is $565,633. This includes purchasing the system for $124,630; make-ready work for $45, 123 (paid in Nov. 2017); Public Utility Commission filing work for $880 and the low bid to replace the high pressure sodium bulbs with LED lights for $395,000.

Consistently, as the project unfolded, agreements made weren’t honored. This entailed additional hours of correspondence, phone calls and meetings to bring about the action PPL originally agreed upon.

President Blake Daub, asked that the council discuss the PPL situation at the next meeting. “This whole transition has not gone well,” said Daub.

In thinking about all of the omissions and delays with work, Daub said, “This has not been fair to Denver Borough and not fair to our citizens.”

Cohick said he was satisfied if council would consider ways to address the PPL situation encountered.

The good news regarding the borough’s buyback of their streetlights is that the installation of new LED lights continues receiving high praise from residents. The lights are bright, aimed downward so they don’t “bleed” outward where light isn’t necessary, and the project is nearly complete, with eleven poles still needing new lights installed.

In other business, council heard an impressive proposal for an over $15,000 Eagle Scout project from Denver resident and Cocalico sophomore, Blake McGowen.

A Reamstown Scout Troop 60 member, McGowen explained his love for dogs and that they’re social creatures who enjoy playing with each other. Rarely do they have that opportunity.

McGowen’s dog park project, slated for Denver Park, got a green light from the Park Board and the Rec Board. The dog park will be fenced, have two entrance gates and be operated with a key card entrance system. Inside the dog park will be the requisite waste bags, waste cans and some benches.

Councilman Jason South said, “This is a great idea and the borough needs it.”

Council complimented McGowen on the magnitude of his project and authorized him to go ahead with the project, contingent upon confirmation of the dog park’s location.

“Now I need to start fund raising,” said McGowen.

