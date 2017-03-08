- Roots and Blues 2017
PennDOT to replace South Muddy Creek Road Bridge
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials recently posted signs announcing that on Monday, March 13, its contractor will close the South Muddy Creek Road bridge over Little Muddy Creek and begin a seven-month project to demolish and replace the 66-year-old superstructure of the bridge between the villages of Red Run and Swartzville at the East Cocalico-Brecknock township line in northeastern Lancaster County.
PennDOT awarded the $640,925.32 superstructure replacement contract on Oct. 6, 2016, to Lobar Site Development Corp. of Dillsburg, York County.
Work includes replacement of the existing two-span bridge superstructure with new steel I-beams, concrete deck and abutments, approach roadway paving, new guiderail, signs and pavement markings. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of September.
PennDOT advises motorists that South Muddy Creek Road will be closed to through traffic for up to four months between Kramer Mill Road and Trost Road while the bridge is replaced. Until then, a detour which follows Kramer Mill Road, Chestnut Hill Road, Route 897 and Stone Hill Road is available for motorists. Milling and paving work may be conducted after the bridge is opened to traffic under short-term single-lane alternating traffic patterns.
The existing bridge was built in 1951. Once the superstructure is replaced and the roadway is reopened to traffic, the bridge will be removed from the list of structurally deficient bridges.
The bridge is on a portion of South Muddy Creek Road that is officially designated as State Route 1059 and averages nearly 2,000 vehicles traveled daily.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 770 traffic cameras, 94 of which are in the Midstate.
