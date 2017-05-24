Police Report, May 24, 2017

The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following:

SCAM: Police have received numerous complaints of phone calls from individuals reporting to be from the IRS. They allege that thousands of dollars are owed, and if not paid, the resident will be arrested. Please be aware that this is a scam and becomes more prevalent around tax season.

SIMPLE ASSAULT: Officers responded to an assault in the 1200 block of West Swartzville Road, East Cocalico Township, at 7:03 p.m. May 10. It was learned that Charles Williams, 25, was engaged in an argument that turned physical, which resulted in him biting the victim.

FALSE REPORT: Jeremy R. Steiner, 40, Honey Brook, was charged with false reports to law enforcement authorities and several traffic violations after an incident in the 100 block of Denver Road at 4:32 p.m. Feb. 21 when an officer stopped Steiner’s vehicle for traveling the wrong way through a construction zone. Steiner, who did not have any identification, gave the officer his brother’s name and date of birth.

Several days later, Steiner’s brother contacted the police regarding the incident. The brother indicated that the defendant uses his name whenever he gets in trouble. A warrant was issued for the defendant’s arrest. On May 6, Steiner was taken into custody by the state police on unrelated charges. He was arraigned and bail was set at $20,000.

The Ephrata Police Department reported the following:

WARRANT: Tonya Moberly, 33, Adamstown, was taken into custody on a Lancaster County bench warrant in the 100 block of East Main Street in Adamstown Borough at 9:30 p.m. May 16. Police turned Moberly over to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department for transport to Lancaster County Prison.

