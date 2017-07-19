- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Police Reports, July 19, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following:
DUI: Mallory Ross, 19, was stopped for erratic driving in the 1600 block of North Reading Road, East Cocalico Township, at 12:40 a.m. June 27. She displayed signs of impairment and could not perform roadside sobriety testing as instructed. She was arrested for suspicion of DUI and a subsequent blood test revealed she was under the influence of marijuana. Charges were filed and a summons sent by mail.
DUI: Steven Irvin, 36, was stopped for erratic driving at North Sixth Street and Main Street, Denver Borough, at 12:04 a.m. June 28. He displayed signs of impairment and could not perform roadside sobriety testing as instructed. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI and a subsequent breath test revealed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.174 percent. Charges were filed and a summons sent by mail.
CRASH: Officers responded to a crash on Route 222 North at mile marker 43 in East Cocalico Township at 3:09 p.m. July 4. It was learned the driver of one of the vehicles, Pedro Rivera, 35, made statements of attempting to crash the vehicle. He and a passenger of the car wrestled for control of the steering wheel, which resulted in striking another vehicle. While the officer was investigating the crash, Rivera and his passenger engaged in a physical altercation. The officer, along with personnel from Reamstown Fire Company, were able to separate and control the two individuals. Recklessly endangering another person and related charges were filed.
POSSESSION: Nicholas O. Augustine, 18, of the 300 block of Laurel Ridge Road, Reinholds, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driver’s required to be licensed and registration of vehicles after a traffic stop in the first block of North Ridge Road in East Cocalico Township at 9:19 p.m. May 10. Augustine’s vehicle was stopped after an officer determined the vehicle’s registration was expired. The officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and located several items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, including a glass pipe, a scale and two grinders. The officer also discovered Augustine did not have a valid driver’s license and he was sent a summons to appear in District Court. Two other individuals in the vehicle face similar charges.
POSSESSION: Kyle M. Vincent, 19, of the 100 block of South 4th Street, Denver, was charged with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in the first block of North Ridge Road in East Cocalico Township at 9:19 p.m. May 10. Vincent was the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation. The officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and located a small amount of marijuana on Vincent’s person. Vincent was sent a summons to appear in District Court. Two other individuals in the vehicle face similar charges.
The East Cocalico Police Department provides coverage for East Cocalico Township and Denver Borough.
The Ephrata Police Department reported the following:
CRASH: Police responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of North Ridge Road and Route 897 in Reinholds, West Cocalico Township, at 8:27 p.m. July 15. Sarah Kurczewski, 19, Mohnton, failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a vehicle traveling through the intersection. No one was injured in the accident and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
CRASH: Police responded to a vehicle accident in the 2600 block of West Route 897 in West Cocalico Township at 10:37 p.m. July 15. Alyssa Merkey, 41, Reading, crossed over the oncoming lane, sheared a utility pole and crashed into an occupied residence. No one was injured in the accident and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Merkey provided a blood sample for a DUI investigation.
CRASH: Police responded to a vehicle accident in the 2700 block of North Reading Road in Adamstown Borough at 1:54 a.m. July 16. Cody Martin, 19, Mohnton, crossed over the oncoming lane, went onto an embankment and sheared a large business sign and crossed back over both lanes again before coming to rest on the northbound shoulder. Martin was not injured and his vehicle was severely damaged. The driver said he fell asleep while driving.
The Ephrata Police Department provides coverage for West Cocalico Township and Adamstown Borough.
