Pollick named East Cocalico Township manager
East Cocalico Township’s hunt for a new township manager is over.
At their Nov. 7 meeting, the board of supervisors unanimously appointed Penny C. Pollick to the post. She had served as interim manager since the end of August.
Pollick will take over the township reins full time around Dec. 16. She is currently employed by the Harrisburg law firm of McNees, Wallace and Nurick where she has worked as a continuing disclosure specialist for the about two years.
Pollick’s hiring came at the start of the board’s meeting with a unanimous vote by the supervisors. After the vote, chairman Alan Fry said, “I’m proud to announce that Penny is our manager now. She’s a very competent individual. She’s been around for many years and moving forward into our next decade and with everything happening in the township I personally feel very happy that she’s here to help us.”
Since the job was advertised starting on Sept. 11, Fry said there had been 49 applicants for the job, but only four with management experience.
Pollick’s annual salary as manager will be $105,000. As an interim, her law firm was paid $60 per hour for her services, plus mileage.
Pollick, who remains employed by her law firm until Dec. 15, was hired as interim township manager in August after the resignation of Scott Russell. Her experience includes 10 years as the manager of South Hanover Township in Dauphin County. One of her principle duties as interim manager was to help the township in its search for a permanent township manager. Asked after the meeting why she decided to take the position herself she said she “loves doing this job.”
“Once I was back into it, I found I missed it,” she said. “This is my home. This is where I need to be. I’ve done this for many, many years. I was in Dauphin County for a decade, so I’m up for all the challenges.”
Pollick will continue to reside in Hummelstown.
Larry Alexander is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
About Larry Alexander
Related Posts
Latest News
-
East Cocalico votes on Drug Task Force resolution
On Nov. 7, the East Cocalico board of supervisors voted...
-
Denver council agrees to negotiation of handbill issues
The proposed handbill ordinance did not come up for a...
-
Mission accomplished
Groff retiring from ENB after 52 years; forged plan to...
-
Twp. proposes .1-mill tax hike
The Ephrata Township Board of Supervisors approved the township’s preliminary...
-
Ephrata Kmart will be closing
Ephrata Kmart, 1127 S. State St., is scheduled to close...
-
Jan Prins, 85, Navy vet, Gulf manager, Prins Photography owner, musician, traveler
Jan Prins, 85, of Reamstown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5,...
-
Viola B. Redcay, 100, co-owned Philco Appliance, St. John’s member, enjoyed card clubs
Viola B. Redcay, of Manheim, formerly of Stevens, in her...
-
East Cocalico votes on Drug Task Force resolution
On Nov. 7, the East Cocalico board of supervisors...
-
Denver council agrees to negotiation of handbill issues
The proposed handbill ordinance did not come up for...
-
Mission accomplished
Groff retiring from ENB after 52 years; forged plan...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Patrick Burns says:
-
Michael C Upton says:
-
Gregory Paulson says: