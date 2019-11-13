Home   >   Cocalico   >   Pollick named East Cocalico Township manager

Pollick named East Cocalico Township manager

By on November 13, 2019

East Cocalico Township’s hunt for a new township manager is over.

At their Nov. 7 meeting, the board of supervisors unanimously appointed Penny C. Pollick to the post. She had served as interim manager since the end of August.

Pollick will take over the township reins full time around Dec. 16. She is currently employed by the Harrisburg law firm of McNees, Wallace and Nurick where she has worked as a continuing disclosure specialist for the about two years.

Pollick’s hiring came at the start of the board’s meeting with a unanimous vote by the supervisors. After the vote, chairman Alan Fry said, “I’m proud to announce that Penny is our manager now. She’s a very competent individual. She’s been around for many years and moving forward into our next decade and with everything happening in the township I personally feel very happy that she’s here to help us.”

Since the job was advertised starting on Sept. 11, Fry said there had been 49 applicants for the job, but only four with management experience.

Pollick’s annual salary as manager will be $105,000. As an interim, her law firm was paid $60 per hour for her services, plus mileage.

Pollick, who remains employed by her law firm until Dec. 15, was hired as interim township manager in August after the resignation of Scott Russell. Her experience includes 10 years as the manager of South Hanover Township in Dauphin County. One of her principle duties as interim manager was to help the township in its search for a permanent township manager. Asked after the meeting why she decided to take the position herself she said she “loves doing this job.”

“Once I was back into it, I found I missed it,” she said. “This is my home. This is where I need to be. I’ve done this for many, many years. I was in Dauphin County for a decade, so I’m up for all the challenges.”
Pollick will continue to reside in Hummelstown.

Larry Alexander is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.

