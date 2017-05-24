Reamstown churches set Memorial Day service

The Reamstown Federation of Churches will hold its annual Memorial Day service on Sunday, May 28, at 4 p.m., in Reamstown Memorial Park on Church Street in Reamstown.

Lt. Colonel Linford E. Riniker, USAF (retired), will be the guest speaker. Riniker commanded the 111th Mission Support Group, the 111th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and served as the Wing Senior Intelligence Officer for the 111th Fighter Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, at Willow Grove Joint Reserve Base, Montgomery County. He has served in Vietnam, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Jordan and Iraq.

The military salute will be offered by the honor guard of the Reinholds VFW Post No. 6759.

Refreshments will be provided after the program by the Reamstown Memorial Park Association at the nearby Reamstown Community Center at 23 E. Church St. The public is invited to attend.