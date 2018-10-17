Home   >   Cocalico   >   Reamstown Historical Society to dissolve

By on October 17, 2018

On Sept. 27, with three of four officers in attendance, the vote was passed unanimously to dissolve the Reamstown Historical Society and Museum, effective Dec. 31. The artifacts will be donated to the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley.

Membership numbers have dwindled, according to president Karen Sweigart. Thus, the Society will join forces with the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley, in accordance with the Society’s by-laws.

In the Reamschteddel News, Sweigart invites any concerned parties to attend the next meeting, which will be held on Oct. 25 at the Reamstown Community Center.

The last lecture in the series will be held on Nov. 20 in the Reamstown Community Center located at 23 E. Church St., Reamstown, at 7 p.m. There is no cost.

Lowell Haws will speak on the Reamstown Cornet Band. Meetings will continue through December.

