Recent CHS graduate, National Merit finalist, to attend Messiah College
During his freshman and senior years at Cocalico High School, Corey Bean dabbled in electronics, harnessing power and learning how it can change the way our world sounds.
A guitarist and member of his church youth band, Bean is considering a career in electrical engineering that would allow him to design and improve audio equipment like amplifiers.
He will begin his journey at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg later this month, complete with a $1,000 scholarship awarded in recognition of his status as a National Merit Finalist.
“I like learning how the world works, and the cool ways math can be exploited,” says Bean, a member of the Class of 2017, who lives in Reinholds with his mom, Valerie, and his dad, Kirk.
At Cocalico, Bean took the highest level courses in math and science, but his love for electronics dates to childhood. Talking about electronics makes the quiet Bean animated.
“It’s something I was always good at,” he says humbly. “It’s fun to work on things.”
A member of the student government and National Honor Society at Cocalico, Bean played varsity golf and served as co-captain of the tennis team.
He’s also a music lover with an interest in Christian rock bands, such as Young Oceans. He’s volunteered for several years with the youth group at Calvary Bible Fellowship in Sinking Spring, first helping behind the scenes with lighting and stage performances for summer camp and sound mixing.
He’s played in the youth band for about six months now, a fact that didn’t distract from his senior year work. After finishing the requirements of his Electronics II class, Bean closely studied an amplifier to better understand how it worked and look for possible improvements.
In addition to maintaining his 4.0 GPA, Bean earned a 1,560 on his SAT, including an 800 on the standardized test’s math portion.
Both Cocalico High School and the East Cocalico Lions Club named him student of the month in 2016.
At the beginning of his senior year, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation notified Bean he’d been selected as a semifinalist.
The 62-year-old National Merit Scholarship competition recognizes top performers on the PSAT, a practice version of the SAT taken during junior year.
Semifinalists are the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represent the top half percent of a state’s seniors.
About 16,000 students are named semifinalists annually based solely on test scores; to become a finalist eligible for a share of scholarship money, students must submit a detailed application, including essays, recommendations and information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership roles.
In 2017, colleges sponsored about 4,000 awards for finalists at a range of $500 to $2,000 per year.
Bean will be the third child in his family to attend college. His sister, Cassandra, attends Alvernia University in Reading, and his brother, Caleb, graduated from Temple University, Philadelphia, and works in urban development.
