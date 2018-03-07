- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
Reinholds Lions Club end 50 year run
After over 50 years of service to the community, the Reinholds Area Lions Club will cease to exist, as of June 30.
The Lions Club began in 1965 with 41 charter members. Now there are only eight charter members, some of which are aging and the Club is unable to continue to operate with such low membership numbers.
Volunteerism has been declining steadily over the years and, in the words of Lion Lowell Haws, “Volunteerism just isn’t what it used to be in the U.S.”
The motto of the Lions Club is “We Serve”, and indeed, over the years, Reinholds Area Lions Club has faithfully served the community and provided programs to youth as well as senior citizens. In addition to supplying scholarships to Cocalico students, the club has also overseen the provision of vision screening and purchase of eye glasses to countless individuals, Christmas programs for children, a Halloween parade, and a senior citizens banquet.
The Lions Club spearheaded efforts to establish sanitary sewer and community water systems.
Additionally, Reinholds Area Lions Club financially supports the fire company, ambulance service, and the boy scouts.
In a letter to the editor, Haws speaks for the Lions Club and thanks the community residents and businesses for their support over the years.
“Hopefully, some other organization will fill the void created by the absence of this valuable humanitarian organization in the Reinholds area,” Haws wrote.
