Reinholds man charged with sexually abusing 4-year-old girl
A 70-year-old Reinholds man has been charged with sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl earlier this summer at his home.
Donnie W. Painter was arraigned Aug. 9 on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor, unlawful contact with a minor and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a child.
He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Police were contacted in late July about the alleged incident June 12 at Painter’s home, according to the district attorney’s office. The girl confirmed the abuse to investigators.
Painter, an acquaintance of the girl’s family, admitted to police, in part, to the conduct, officials said.
Charges were filed by East Cocalico Police Detective Keith Neff.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21.
