Reinholds Road Bridge over Swamp Creek reopens ahead of schedule
The Reinholds Road bridge, which spans Swamp Creek in East Cocalico Township reopened to traffic at around Friday afternoon, July 21.
Reinholds Road is officially designated as State Route 1055. This bridge was replaced as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project and allows PennDOT to remove it from the state’s structurally deficient bridge list.
The bridge was closed the week of May 22 for the replacement project. The original closure was scheduled for 75 days, but the project team was able to expedite construction and complete the project 16 days ahead of schedule. Replacement work was performed by Walsh Construction II.
The new crossing is longer and wider than the one it replaced and is designed with a 100-year lifespan.
The bridge is referred to as JV-272 and is one out of the 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. JV references the joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction for the entire project.
The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership (P3) between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP), under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years. The P3 approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impacts on motorists.
To see the bridges included in the statewide initiative and to learn more about the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, visit www.parapidbridges.com. Additional information on P3 programs in Pennsylvania can be found at www.p3forpa.pa.gov or by calling the project hotline at 877-444-9990 or email info@parapidbridges.com.
Reinholds Road Bridge over Swamp Creek reopens ahead of schedule
