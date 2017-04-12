Relay for Life events set

The Norlanco Relay for Life has two events coming up this month.

Tracey’s Circle of Hope Prize Basket Bingo is planned for Sunday, April 23, beginning at 1 p.m., at the Denver Fire Hall, 425 Locust St., Denver.

Attendees can enjoy 30 games for $25 with two cards per game. Food is available.

Tickets will be collected at the door, which opens at 11:30 a.m. For tickets, call Tracey at 717-824-6084 or Shelly at 484-855-0182. There is a limited number of tickets available.

The Union Barrel Works and Norlanco’s Envision No Cancer Relay for Life Team are sponsoring their annual benefit dinner Tuesday, April 25, beginning with a 6:30 p.m. seating.

Dinner will be a special four-course Italian-themed menu with a different UBWl beer paired with each course or two glasses of Kog Hill wine. A vegetarian option will be available from the UBW menu upon request.

The cost is $30 plus gratuity. Reservations are required.

Raffle items and a 50/50 drawing will be available during the event.

Contact the UBW at 717-335-SUDS (7837), or http://unionbarrelworks.com for reservations and additional details.

For each dinner served, $5 will go to the American Cancer Society to help fight cancer.