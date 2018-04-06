Relics from legendary sports giants auctioned

On March 28, Morphy Auctions, a leading antiques auction house, held a Premier Sports Memorabilia sale. Sports fans, aficionados, and avid collectors attended to catch glimpses of the legendary collectibles and to bid on the items.

At the Denver gallery located at 200 North Reading Road, sports lovers caught sight of over 300 lots of nostalgic sports merchandise, including the historically significant Gary Traugh Cassius Clay Collection, which includes one-of-a-kind, museum quality articles from the beginnings of Muhammad Ali’s career, such as his KY Golden Gloves tournament gloves.

Additionally, Morphy Auctions also auctioned off a variety of vintage baseball memorabilia from some of America’s “boys of summer”, such as a Mickey Mantle game used bat from 1960, an authentic signed baseball from Babe Ruth with an accompanying autographed photo.

There were awards, game balls, nodders, and uniforms, amongst other collectibles.

“We are delighted to present our second Premier Sports Memorabilia sale,” says Dan Morphy, President of Morphy Auctions. “This new division has really taken off and it is so exciting to see such growth and interest in these categories.”

