Resident frustrated with leaf collection

At their Nov. 25 meeting, Denver Council heard from a Main Street resident who asked why the neat piles of leaves he’s raked have not been picked up. The resident said he called the borough in October when leaf collection began, and and again in November to no avail.

“Here we are headed into December and the problem still exists,” he said.

Borough manager Mike Hession maintained leaves in the 300 block of Main Street have been collected. Starting in October, leaves are collected throughout the borough. It takes a week to cover all parts of the borough and then the leaf collection starts again. Leaf collection lasts six to nine weeks, depending on need.

Hession said it could be that with diagonal parking in the 300 block, the resident’s leaf piles raked between parked cars cannot be safely accessed by the leaf collection equipment. He suggested the borough may need to post some parking spots as “no parking” areas on certain days to permit safe access for leaf collection equipment.

Councilman Matt Stover said he is aware of other municipalities who restrict parking at certain times to allow leaf collection.

Hession will look into this situation.

In other business, council:

• Heard East Cocalico Township Police Chief Darrick Keppley report Denver had 156 calls for service in October. This was 22.4 percent of the department’s total calls. Keppley reported East Cocalico Township approved hiring one patrol officer. Officer Eric Fisher became the fulltime Cocalico School District school resource officer in January 2019. This necessitated overtime for other officers. The SRO program is well accepted, useful and one the district intends to continue. Fisher’s spot needs filled.

Keppley said, “Two other officers intend to retire in 2020, one in February and one in March. The call is out. Anyone who has their Act 120 should come by the station. We now need three good officers.”

• Adopted an ordinance levying a $52 tax for the privilege of engaging in an occupation in Denver. The only change from the current ordinance is the appointment of the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau (LCTCB) to collect the tax.•Authorized Attorney Bradford J. Harris, a partner with the firm of Good & Harris, to serve as backup solicitor or solicitor for Denver when the borough’s regular solicitor Neil Albert is not available. Albert is opening a solo practice in Ephrata.

Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.