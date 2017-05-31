Home   >   Cocalico   >   Salem E&R to mark 200th anniversary

Salem E&R to mark 200th anniversary

By on May 31, 2017

June marks the 200th anniversary of the dedication of the church building that is now home to the Salem Evangelical and Reformed Church in Reamstown.

On Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, the congregation will celebrate that anniversary with special services for members and a Saturday morning open house for visitors. Light refreshments will be served at the open house, which will last from 10 a.m. until noon.

The celebration theme is “Great is Thy Faithfulness,” according to Jane Rathman, a long-time member who chairs the anniversary event.

The church has a long and interesting history, according to material supplied by Rathman.

At the time the original church was built, there were only about 40 families living in Reamstown. Bricks used in the construction of the building were fired on-site from clay obtained along the Cocalico creek on Wabash Road. Timbers for construction were floated down the Susquehanna River to Columbia and brought to the site by covered wagons.

Members volunteered much of the labor. The cornerstone was placed in 1815, the building was dedicated in 1817, and the first recorded service was in May 1818. The offering at that first service totaled $1.14, and services were held in both German and English.

