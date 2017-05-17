Schoeneck is the place to be Memorial Day

The annual Memorial Day parade and memorial service sponsored by the Schoeneck Veteran’s Memorial Association will take place May 29 at 9 a.m.

This year will feature special father and son speakers, John Getz Jr. and Jason Getz.

John Getz served as the State Commander for the Department of Pennsylvania VFW and now serves as State Quartermaster.

Jason Getz, a 2000 Cocalico graduate, suffered post traumatic stress disorder as a squad leader in Baghdad. He was inside the Abu Ghraib prison and was wounded in the middle of the Khandari Market in 2006. Jason was asked in previous years to speak at the event and replied that “he wasn’t ready.”

Attendees can meet and thank World War II veterans and brothers Harlan and John Shirk, who are regulars at the event every year.

The public is invited to join the parade by going to the Schoeneck Fire Hall at 8:30 a.m. to line up.

“Were not looking for just floats,” said Elaine Bowman, president of SVMA. “We’re looking for cars, Jeeps, kids walking, wagons, bicycles, dogs, anything that looks patriotic.”

“We always have a float for our veterans where they are seated and driven around in the parade,” said Bowman. “This year we are going to have a tent covering for our veterans when seated for the ceremony.”

Meet and thank the Shirk brothers. Afterwards, free lunch and snacks are provided.