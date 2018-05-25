- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
School District examines budget for new year
Cocalico School District readied itself for the 2018-19 school year on May 21, making a series of purchasing, hiring, and procedural votes needed to set a new academic year.
In a housekeeping move, the school board voted to make hundreds of thousands of dollars in budgetary transfers. In one, the board tapped about $266,000 in bond revenue from 2014, paying it out to various departments to buy new staff computers in time for summer training. Another $11,600 once expected to be used on pre-K transportation (which was ultimately not provided) was instead used to pay for substitutes, supplies and contracted services connected to the pre-school program, according to Superintendent Ella Musser.
The board also voted unanimously to approve salaries for all of the district’s support staff and administrators, including Musser. The superintendent will see her salary jump 5.4 percent, from $140,000 this school year to $147,500 next.
The board also approved or renewed special education agreements to be paid per student in 2018-19; retained its solicitor, auditing firm and tax collector for another year; and appointed board member Richard Brenner to serve another year as treasurer.
Additionally, the board:
- Approved a 10-cent hike in student breakfast and lunch prices for next year. Lunch will rise from $2.60 to $2.85 for secondary students and to $2.40 for elementary students. Adults will pay $4.25 for lunch, up .25 from this year. Business Manager Sherri Stull said the 2018-19 increase is based on federal guidance provided as part of the National School Lunch Program.
- Agreed to purchase a new set of 30 anatomy and physiology textbooks for the high school at a cost of $7,318 including online materials.
- Added a new middle school arts enrichment program for the summer. The cost will be borne by students who participate. Other summer programs, including library hours and band camps, were approved earlier this year by the board.
-
