Science lessons stir student interests

Fourth-grade students at Denver Elementary School were treated to a day of hands-on science presented by Science Explorers Inc.

The presentation on Monday, Jan. 30, was the

result of a generous donation from Qlik Inc. to the S.P.A.R.K.S. Foundation, a science education non-profit organization.

Each of the fourth-grade classes participated in a 60-minute program of science hypotheses and experiments. Among the topics explored: What happens when you mix a solid and a liquid? What do you get? It’s certainly not what you would expect!

These innovative hands-on programs are designed to excite students, bring the world of science alive, and get the students thinking about careers in S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, and math).

Students also got to dress as scientists wearing lab coats (which they were allowed to keep) and safety goggles as they witnessed the surprising results of endothermic and exothermic reactions. There was also a take-home component of the lessons for all students.