Scouting for information: Reinholds youth seeks merit badge in journalism

It was a rainy Thursday afternoon as my dad and I walked into The Ephrata Review office.

I was there for a tour of the paper so I could finish my Journalism Merit Badge for Boy Scouts. I’m a Star Scout in Troop 115 in Schoeneck, and all scouts earn merit badges to advance to the next rank. The merit badges also allow scouts to have a variety of experiences and learn about many new topics.

Cocalico Section Editor Donna Reed met me at the front desk and led me and my dad on the tour.

During my visit, I met with the social media editor and the editors of the The Ephrata Review, Lititz Record Express, and Lancaster Farming.

We walked to another part of the building where Angie Faust was working at her computer in the pre-press department. She told me about the long process to print and produce newspapers that has been made easier because of technology. Learning how newspaper production has evolved over the years was the most-interesting part of the tour.

Finally, Donna took me and my dad into the conference room. We talked about an article in the Cocalico section of the Ephrata Review about a West Cocalico Township supervisors meeting where a resident complained about truck noise. I had attended that township meeting as part of my Journalism Merit Badge requirement, and it was helpful to read how the reporter covered that issue.

My visit to the office was very interesting and a big help as I work on my merit badge. Thanks to Donna and all the staff for making this visit possible.

Lucas Walter, 13, resides in Reinholds, West Cocalico Township and is a student at Cocalico Middle School, Denver.