Spring, summer planning fever marks East Cocalico session
Contracts for farming township property plus approval for an increase in swimming pool season pass fees are clear harbingers of spring and summer for the East Cocalico supervisors.
Two bids were received to farm 12.8 acres on Hill Road at the municipal building and 6.8 acres at 1925 N. Reading Road, land given back to the township by Dentech Inc. when it purchased the 1975 N. Reading Road property. Supervisors at their March 2 meeting awarded the 2017 farming contract to Andy Rutt, 2071 Kramer Mill Road, Stevens, for $3,746.
The Reamstown Community Pool snack bar contract went to Donny Stover, who managed the snack bar last year.
“He pays one dollar for his contract,” said Supervisor Vice President Alan Fry.
Fry said following an extensive review of other municipal pool rates, the recreation board recommended, and supervisors approved, a $5 increase for all categories — family, adult, senior, and student.
“As always, there will be a discount rate for early purchase of passes,” Fry said. The township newsletter will publish the preseason discount period and residents may inquire by emailing or calling the township office.
The East Cocalico Swim team season rental agreement for $700 was approved. Supervisor Noelle Fortna said she thought most swim team members also purchased pool passes, and said their support is appreciated.
Resident Jeff Mitchell, who has made suggestions for closing the $70,000-deficit that the pool incurred last year, asked where the idea of placing banners advertising local businesses on the fence stood.
Fry and Mackley explained that the fence is about 40 years old. Although it functions well, it most likely is weakened due to age, they said. It’s not a heavy gauge steel and, in their opinion, would not withstand the additional weight of banners posted on it, especially in windy weather.
As Mitchell continued his thoughts regarding the fence’s strength, Mackley invoked the five-minute public comment rule, saying: “You have one minute left.”
Mitchell’s comments switched topics and Mackley did not call him on his total comments exceeding five minutes.
Under a right-to know request, Mitchell shared it cost about $4,000 dollars for lifeguard coverage for the team’s practices and meets.
“It’s the law; we must have lifeguards,” Fry replied.
Mitchell was surprised to learn in this technological age that East Cocalico uses tic marks to indicate the number of pool passes purchased in each category. No record of names and addresses is recorded in the township office.
“We do emergency forms for each member,” Fry said. “At the end of the season we destroy these.”
Dr. Ken McCrea, a township resident, shared that some residents weren’t aware of the time frame for preseason discounts and it was too late when they went to purchase passes.
“E-mail might be a good way to communicate at very little cost,” said McCrea. Supervisors said they’d consider his suggestion.
Adamstown Area Library Board of Trustees President Marjorie Herb reported that the library’s capital campaign is at $735,000, almost half way to the goal of $1.5 million. When the goal is reached construction on the new library at 110 W. Main St., Adamstown, will begin.
Interim Manager Steve Gabriel announced the annual MS4 update meeting, required by federal regulations for stormwater management, will be Thursday, April 6.
