Home   >   Cocalico   >   Street banner update issued

Street banner update issued

By on August 30, 2018

There was good news about the sturdy, colorful veteran’s banners which will be displayed in Denver in time for Veterans Day 2018 on Nov. 11.

Council member John Palm, who spearheaded the program, reported that 58 banners were ordered as of Monday, Aug. 13. That’s enough banners to cover the downtown area.

“That doesn’t mean we couldn’t use more. There’s still an opportunity to purchase banners for the main streets leading out from our downtown area, which are heavily traveled,” said Palm.

Resident Mike Cohick wanted everyone to know that photos of some of the deceased veterans sponsored would be helpful. The photo stands out on the banner and is a focal point. If you have old photos of servicemen, and you’d like to know for whom photos are needed, please contact the borough office at 717-336-2831.

The borough will also work with the Cocalico Valley Historical Society, of which the borough is a member, to secure other necessary information regarding deceased veterans.

When the campaign opened, it was announced that 94 poles could display banners. That leaves space for 36 more banners.

Community organizations such as the Lions Club, Orioles, Park Association, Recreation Board, the Women’s Club and private contributions from residents all helped to sponsor banners. These donations assisted sponsoring the 12 armed services personnel from Denver who were killed in action.

The borough’s banner program has been discussed for several years. After each banner hangs for two years, it will be returned to the donor.

For complete information on the banner program, please see Denver’s website at denverboro.net.

Alice Hummer is a correspondent for the Ephrata Review.

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *