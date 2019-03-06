Tax bills sent out with incorrect information
East Cocalico Township’s website on Feb. 27 informed residents that recent tax bills sent out had the wrong township name and incorrect tax collector’s phone number.
The bills show Aston Township, which is located in Delaware County, instead of East Cocalico Township. The phone number of the tax collector who retired at the end of December after 35 years of service was listed instead of the new number of 717-336-1721.
The former tax collector’s elected term was not over. Appointed to serve until the next election is Susan Nielson. She was contacted several times over three days and responded Friday night.
Nielson’s email said that this printing error “has basically become a non-issue.” She has answered calls from taxpayers regarding it, and said those inquiring seem satisfied.
Nielson will gladly reprint anyone’s tax bill who requests it. Nielson said that the part of the bill that gets remitted to her contains the error. This becomes important for residents who submit their bill to a mortgage company. The part of the bill that the taxpayer keeps for personal records is correct.
East Cocalico Township prints its own tax bills because some bills contain additional fees, such as those for the streetlight tax. In other nearby municipalities such as West Cocalico Township, Ephrata Township and Denver Borough, the county prints and collects their property taxes.
In an email question to the township inquiring if the tax bills would be reprinted, Township Manger Scott Russell explained that this would be a tax collector decision. This position is an elected position and the person is not employed by the township.
Nielson stated in her email response that she is new to this job and thinks reprinting everyone’s tax bill could result in confusion. Please call her at 717-336-1721 with any tax questions.
Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
About Alice Hummer
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Everyone Is Irish on St. Pat’s Day at the Penguin Hotel
When St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, suddenly everyone is Irish...
-
Nation’s school leaders converge on Ephrata
On March 4, the Ephrata Area School District hosted 40...
-
Big changes for East Cocalico Township’s woody waste site
Spring is just around the corner. If you’re an East...
-
Mainspring of Ephrata rolls out new name, website
A group of well-wishers crowded into Ephrata’s former train station...
-
Preliminary plans approved on 16-acre development
Ephrata Twp. supervisors move forward on Ephrata Crossing development across...
-
Tax bills sent out with incorrect information
East Cocalico Township’s website on Feb. 27 informed residents that...
-
iPads bring 18th-century Cloister into 21st century
Beginning on Sunday, March 10, visitors touring the Ephrata Cloister...
-
Everyone Is Irish on St. Pat’s Day at the Penguin Hotel
When St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, suddenly everyone is...
-
Nation’s school leaders converge on Ephrata
On March 4, the Ephrata Area School District hosted...
-
Big changes for East Cocalico Township’s woody waste site
Spring is just around the corner. If you’re an...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Eve Hunt says:
-
Debbie Painter-Benning says:
-
Janice Ballenger says: