Tax bills sent out with incorrect information

By on March 6, 2019

East Cocalico Township’s website on Feb. 27 informed residents that recent tax bills sent out had the wrong township name and incorrect tax collector’s phone number.

The bills show Aston Township, which is located in Delaware County, instead of East Cocalico Township. The phone number of the tax collector who retired at the end of December after 35 years of service was listed instead of the new number of 717-336-1721.

The former tax collector’s elected term was not over. Appointed to serve until the next election is Susan Nielson. She was contacted several times over three days and responded Friday night.

Nielson’s email said that this printing error “has basically become a non-issue.” She has answered calls from taxpayers regarding it, and said those inquiring seem satisfied.

Nielson will gladly reprint anyone’s tax bill who requests it. Nielson said that the part of the bill that gets remitted to her contains the error. This becomes important for residents who submit their bill to a mortgage company. The part of the bill that the taxpayer keeps for personal records is correct.

East Cocalico Township prints its own tax bills because some bills contain additional fees, such as those for the streetlight tax. In other nearby municipalities such as West Cocalico Township, Ephrata Township and Denver Borough, the county prints and collects their property taxes.

In an email question to the township inquiring if the tax bills would be reprinted, Township Manger Scott Russell explained that this would be a tax collector decision. This position is an elected position and the person is not employed by the township.

Nielson stated in her email response that she is new to this job and thinks reprinting everyone’s tax bill could result in confusion. Please call her at 717-336-1721 with any tax questions.
